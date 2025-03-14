Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Insider Mollie H. Carter Buys 1,025,450 Shares

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) insider Mollie H. Carter bought 1,025,450 shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $38,003,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 666,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,700,490. The trade was a -285.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FSUN opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $45.32.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 4,306.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

