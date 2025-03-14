First National Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,858 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

