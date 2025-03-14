First National Trust Co Purchases 12,934 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1893 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.