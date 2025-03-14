First National Trust Co Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

