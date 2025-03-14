First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First National Trust Co owned about 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $23,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $405,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

