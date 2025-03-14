First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

