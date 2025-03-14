First National Trust Co Buys 276 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after purchasing an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $328,899,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 2.5 %

EQIX opened at $833.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $914.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $907.30. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is 219.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $989.35.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. The trade was a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.