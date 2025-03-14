First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 51,914 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,034,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,914 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 7.78% of NovaGold Resources worth $86,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NG. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 20,902,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,604,000 after buying an additional 702,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 267,713 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,414,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 251,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 807,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 219,077 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NG opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.05.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

