First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 16,494 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,091,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $341,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.