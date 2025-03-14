First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 317,905 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ross Stores worth $226,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,381,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after buying an additional 2,352,543 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,204,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $581,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,329,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,583,000 after buying an additional 1,144,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

