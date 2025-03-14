First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,600 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Old Republic International worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Old Republic International by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.