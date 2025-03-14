First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,431 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,045 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LPX opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.