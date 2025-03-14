First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $18.30 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Matador Resources worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

MTDR stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,899.30. This trade represents a 2.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.72 per share, with a total value of $52,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,295,917.20. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,024. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

