First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Billion Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,738,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 716,303 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 2.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 9.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,109,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 737.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 400,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after buying an additional 352,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

