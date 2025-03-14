First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,026,108 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 5.89% of Flowserve worth $445,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,603,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,755,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 34.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 422,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.