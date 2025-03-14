First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,144 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $792,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

CL stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

