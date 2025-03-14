First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 324,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 362,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

