Financial Survey: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) vs. Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermata Therapeutics N/A -247.39% -179.72% Geron -682.48% -67.53% -45.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dermata Therapeutics and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Geron 0 3 8 1 2.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dermata Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 408.47%. Geron has a consensus target price of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 240.23%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than Geron.

8.7% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dermata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and Geron”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.80 million ($16.41) -0.07 Geron $76.99 million 13.81 -$184.13 million ($0.27) -6.19

Dermata Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dermata Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Dermata Therapeutics



Dermata Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea. It is also developing DMT410 that has completed Phase Ib POC trials for the treatment of anxillary hyperhidrosis and aesthetic conditions. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Geron



Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

