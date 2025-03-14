Financial Review: Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) vs. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diamondback Energy and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 1 2 18 2 2.91 Repsol 0 4 0 1 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $211.92, indicating a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Repsol”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $11.02 billion 3.83 $3.14 billion $15.80 9.23 Repsol $61.38 billion 0.24 $3.43 billion $1.54 8.14

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Diamondback Energy pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Repsol pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 33.64% 13.68% 7.93% Repsol 3.10% 11.40% 5.32%

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Repsol on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

