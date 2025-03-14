Financial Analysis: MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and MoneyHero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A MoneyHero -126.29% -170.98% -110.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Just Eat Takeaway.com and MoneyHero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 4 2 0 2.33 MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and MoneyHero”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.77 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A MoneyHero $90.19 million 0.31 -$172.60 million ($3.30) -0.22

MoneyHero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Risk & Volatility

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats MoneyHero on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

