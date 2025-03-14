Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 13.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
