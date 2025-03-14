Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $446.58 and last traded at $445.22. 57,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 282,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

