Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the February 13th total of 298,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Femasys by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

