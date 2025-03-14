Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,904 shares of company stock valued at $61,338,694. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

