Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 82,023 Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.81% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of APRH opened at $24.89 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

