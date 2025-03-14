Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period.

GLIN stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

