Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock worth $11,928,127 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $476.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.22.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

