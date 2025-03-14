Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 882.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOP. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.46. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.69.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

