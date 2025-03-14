Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,531,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,618,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $89.27 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

