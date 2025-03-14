Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 48,988 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 554.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,988 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.