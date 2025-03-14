Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 139 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,652,000 after acquiring an additional 267,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,466,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,716,000 after acquiring an additional 252,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $19,363,261.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,110. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,062 shares of company stock valued at $92,218,440 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $178.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 660.33 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.78.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.