Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FMFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile
