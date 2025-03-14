Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FMFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

