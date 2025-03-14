Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Fair Isaac worth $137,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 56,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,741.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,853.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,981.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

