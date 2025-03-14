Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.63.

Fabrinet Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $223.93 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.20. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.