Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

EXPD stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.29. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $108.36 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

