Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.98 and last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 26393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.
Separately, Cormark downgraded Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.69%.
In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$90,120.00. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$163,302.50. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
