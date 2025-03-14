Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Report on Evogene
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Price Performance
EVGN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,915. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
