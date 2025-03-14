Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVGN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,915. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

See Also

