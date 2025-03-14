EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $196.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

