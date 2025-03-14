EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,186 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 295,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 113,167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.