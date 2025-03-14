EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,812,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $229.73 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.17 and a 52 week high of $241.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

