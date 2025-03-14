EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,295.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,825.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4,666.88.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

