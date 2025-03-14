EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 2.9 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

