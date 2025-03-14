EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

