EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,120.67.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE BLK opened at $900.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $985.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total value of $10,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,117,330. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
