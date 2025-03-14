Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ES has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

ES opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $808,783,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $188,838,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,482,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,691,000 after buying an additional 1,579,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,936,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,474,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,829,000 after buying an additional 890,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.