Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $234.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 68.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 467,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

