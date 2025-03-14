EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.38. EverCommerce shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 72,767 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,130 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $85,488.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,913,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,888,008.71. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,908.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,209,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,120,168.07. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

