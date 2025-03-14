EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

EVCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $9.52. 156,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $85,488.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,913,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,888,008.71. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $220,534.81. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,948.14. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,748 shares of company stock worth $1,858,526 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

