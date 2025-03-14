EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

EVCM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.12. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $220,534.81. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,948.14. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $85,200.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,707,226 shares in the company, valued at $69,827,467.56. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,748 shares of company stock worth $1,858,526. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 919.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

