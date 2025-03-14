Ethena Staked USDe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.33 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $9.27 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 2,876,117,682 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 2,882,199,664.54798475. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.15852695 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,564,756.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

